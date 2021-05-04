Jose Mourinho appointed as Roma coach

Ex-Real Madrid man Jose Mourinho is one of football’s true celebrities, and he hasn’t had to wait long after being sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager two weeks ago to find himself another high-profile position. The Portuguese coach has been named as Paulo Fonseca’s successor at Serie A side Roma.

🤝 𝐔𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋𝐄🤝 L’#ASRoma è lieta di annunciare che José Mourinho sarà il nuovo Responsabile Tecnico della Prima Squadra a partire dalla stagione 2021-22! pic.twitter.com/Brko17N56B — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) May 4, 2021

Roma are seventh in Serie A, having lost three of their last five. They’re 12 points off Napoli and a European place, and will hope that Mourinho can inject impetus and enthusiasm into the club and help them qualify for the Champions League. Mourinho’s last stint in Italy saw him lead Inter for two seasons, during which he won the Scudetto twice, the Coppa Italia, the Supercoppa Italiana and the Champions League.

Roma are Mourinho’s tenth club in his 21-year managerial career. He started his career in Portugal with Benfica (briefly), Uniao de Leiria and Porto, before a three-year spell with Chelsea. He joined Inter from the Londoners, before moving on to La Liga and Real Madrid after he led the Milanese side to a treble. Since then he’s coached exclusively in England, presiding over reigns at Chelsea (again), Manchester United and Tottenham.