Fede Valverde ready to play against Chelsea after negative covid-19 test

Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde is ready to play for Real Madrid against Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final after testing negative for covid-19 according to Marca. He’s not trained with the squad in recent weeks, but he has travelled to London with them for the titanic clash at Stamford Bridge.

Valverde, a favourite of Zinedine Zidane, hasn’t played for five games, missing four in La Liga and one in the Champions League. The versatile midfielder, so impressive in Madrid’s quarter-final victory over Liverpool, is deemed so important that he could come straight into the team for the clash at Chelsea.

The Uruguayan was isolated as a precaution last April 18th, after coming into close contact with a positive covid-19 case. Valverde then tested positive himself, and had to wait until he received the all-clear via a conclusive negative to make himself available for first team action again. He got that this Tuesday morning, and is ready for road.