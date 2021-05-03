Valencia release club statement confirming they’ve sacked Javi Gracia

Valencia have announced in a club statement that they’ve sacked coach Javi Gracia. News broke on Monday morning that his position was under pressure and was being discussed by the powers-at-be at Valencia, with the sentiment being that a change was needed following the club’s poor run of results. They confirmed the news after noon Spanish time.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL | JAVI GRACIA ⤵️ — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf) May 3, 2021

“Valencia CF have this Monday informed Javi Gracia that he’s been dismissed as coach of the first team,” it read. “The club wants to publicly thank him for his work and dedication during these months at the helm and wishes him the best of success for the future. Salvador Gonzalez ‘Voro’ will take charge of the first team on a provisional basis.”

Valencia, one of the biggest clubs in La Liga, are six points from the relegation zone with four games left to play and there’s real concern over the drift the team has suffered over the last six weeks, earning three points from their last 18. They play Real Valladolid at Mestalla next, a game that, if they lose, could really drag them into the relegation fight.

It wasn’t the first time Gracia’s position has come under scrutiny in his time at Valencia. He came close to losing his job back in January after a draw with Cadiz in the midst of an eight-game winless streak. Peter Lim, the club’s owner, decided to back him then, but this time has decided that the time has come to implement a change. Valencia lost 3-2 to Barcelona at Mestalla last night despite taking the lead.