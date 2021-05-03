Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona legend Xavi leaving Qatar, mixed Real Madrid team news and Madrid star turns down Atletico Madrid

Spanish football evening headlines for May 3.

Xavi tipped to leave Qatar

Barcelona news on Monday is focused on their former club captain Xavi Hernandez reportedly set to leave his position as coach of Qatari club Al Sadd.

Whilst the 41-year-old is currently a first-team coach, he could return to the Camp Nou in a directorial role which would not compromise the position of current boss Ronald Koeman.

Mixed Madrid team news

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and left-back Ferland Mendy are set to start in Wednesday night’s Champions League semi final second leg against Chelsea, but Raphael Varane set to miss out through injury.

Real Madrid news is dominated by their crucial upcoming games and whilst they have positive updates on Ramos and Mendy, the latest injury to Varane is another in a long line of setbacks.

Vazquez rejects Atleti

Lucas Vazquez is out of contract at Real Madrid this summer and he was the subject of transfer interest from Atletico Madrid, report Diario AS.

The report outlines how Los Rojiblancos made an approach for their rival’s player but were turned down due to the fact Lucas Vazquez associates himself too closely with his current club to move to their direct rivals.