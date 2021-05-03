Sevilla’s La Liga title push dented by late Athletic Bilbao defeat

Sevilla‘s chances of remaining in the La Liga title race in the coming weeks have been hit by a late 1-0 defeat at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Julen Lopetegui‘s side had the chance to close the gap on third place side Real Madrid with a win against the Basque side at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

However, Inaki Williams‘ added time goal snatched all three points for the visitors in dramatic style to leave Sevilla’s title hopes now hanging by a thread.

Loeptegui’s side will be given another chance to force their way back into the race this weekend as they head to the Spanish capital to take on Zinedine Zidane‘s double chasers.

This weekend’s fixtures are set to have a decisive impact on the title run in with current league leaders Atletico Madrid travelling to Catalonia to take on second place Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

