Real Madrid star rejects move to Atletico Madrid

Lucas Vazquez is out of contract at Real Madrid this summer and he was the subject of transfer interest from Atletico Madrid, report Diario AS.

The report outlines how Los Rojiblancos made an approach for their rival’s player but were turned down due to the fact Lucas Vazquez associates himself too closely with his current club to move to their direct rivals.

It follows on from a report last week in Diario AS that Madrid had made an improved contractual offer to the player and were increasingly confident of agreeing an extended deal.

Vazquez has transformed his fortunes at the club this season and is now a key member not just of the squad but of the starting line-up – he has started 31 games across all competition this campaign compared to just 10 last campaign.

However, an injury means he is out of action for the remainder of the season.

Vazquez had deputised both as right-back and on the right-side of a front three for Los Blancos.