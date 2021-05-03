Real Madrid: Raphael Varane out of key games against Chelsea, Sevilla

There was a huge blow in Real Madrid news as central defender Raphael Varane is out of the club’s two key matches this week.

The Frenchman is out of Wednesday night’s Champions League semi final second leg against Chelsea and will also be unavailable for Sunday’s La Liga clash against Sevilla.

The 27-year-old has an injury in his abductor muscle in his right leg, as per Diario AS, which is likely to rule him out for at least 10 days and he is a major doubt for the league clash against Granada.

There was more positive team news for Real Madrid with an update that both captain Sergio Ramos and left-back Ferland Mendy are likely to be back available for selection.

The injury to Varane is also likely to increase the workload for defensive duo Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez, especially with right-back duo Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez set to miss the remainder of the campaign.