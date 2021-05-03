Real Madrid defensive duo return for key Chelsea trip

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and left-back Ferland Mendy are set to start in Wednesday night’s Champions League semi final second leg against Chelsea.

Both players missed the first leg through injury but both are now in contention to start the return leg in London with the score poised at 1-1, as per a report in Diario AS.

Fede Valverde will only find out if he can travel prior to the matchday squad being confirmed.

There is a blow for Los Blancos with Raphael Varane set to miss out through injury – meaning Ramos is likely to be partnered by Eder Militao in the heart of the defence with Nacho Fernandez also likely to start.

Ramos has suffered from a knee injury and muscular problems this year and he has only recently recovered from Covid-19, in a period of time in which he has been blighted by misfortune.

Right-back Dani Carvajal will miss the rest of the season through injury and joins Lucas Vazquez on the absentee list, with Varane also out.