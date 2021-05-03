New Tottenham boss to be given the chance to resign Gareth Bale in 2021

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will offer the club’s next permanent manager the chance to resign Gareth Bale in 2021.

The Welsh star has endured a mixed return to his former club following a season long loan at the start of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has made clear his view the 31-year old no longer has a role in his plans despite still having a year left on his contract in Madrid.

Bale has indicated he is prepared to return to the Spanish capital and finish his contract, but Spurs do remain interested in extending his loan for a second season this summer.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Levy will wait until a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho is appointed before making a final decision on Bale.

Interim coach Ryan Mason could be handed the job on a full time basis, if he secures European qualification for the club this month, with Nuno Santo and Eddie Howe also on the rumoured shortlist.