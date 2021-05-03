Lionel Messi closing down on Roberto Lewandowski in race for Golden Boot

Lionel Messi is closing down on Robert Lewandowski in the race for the Golden Boot, but the Argentine will find it difficult to surpass the Pole and win the coveted prize. Lewandowski has been imperious for Bayern Munich this season, note Diario Sport, recovering from injury to score again at the weekend and take his tally to the season in the Bundesliga to a remarkable 36 goals.

This translates to 72 points. Messi also found the net this weekend, scoring twice during Barcelona’s visit to Mestalla to face Valencia in La Liga on Sunday night, a game they came back to win 3-2. He’s at 28 goals this season, a score that translates as 56 points.

Next in the standing is Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo, with 25 goals and 50 points, the same statistics as Eintracht Frankfurt’s Andre Silva, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe. It’s a remarkable feat from Messi given the criticism he’s come under this season and the plaudits being laid at the door of Haaland and Mbappe, especially. Even at nearly 34, he’s still different class.