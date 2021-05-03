La Fabrica helping Real Madrid through injury crisis

The financial situation of European football in the wake of the global pandemic is a difficult one, meaning that Real Madrid don’t have the luxury of operating in the transfer market in the manner in which they once would have. Thankfully for them, note Diario AS, they have La Fabrica at their disposal, a fine youth system. Three youngsters who’ve adapted well to the first-team setup in the midst of the crisis has been Antonio Blanco, Sergio Arribas and Miguel Gutierrez, proving their chops to retain a place into next season.

Gutierrez is expected to become the backup left-back should Marcelo leave in the summer, while Blanco is proving himself to be a worthy alternative to Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in deep midfield. His presence reduces Madrid’s need to go for Eduardo Camavinga, which had taken a back seat anyway due to the priority given to the operations to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Arribas will most probably replace Isco, who looks to be on his way in the summer. He’s played ten games for the first team this season while continuing to perform for Castilla, scoring a brace against Badajoz on Sunday. Victor Chust is another player who’s featured this season, and could be a squad option next year should Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos depart for pastures new. Zinedine Zidane is said to be impressed by the quality of the youth products coming through at Valdebebas.