Joan Laporta: “We only have four games left to win the title”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta left Mestalla in euphoric form on Sunday evening following the Blaugrana’s 3-2 remontada victory over Valencia in La Liga. The Catalan, in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo, underlined his belief that his men have what it takes to end the season as champions, completing a domestic double.

“I already said before the game against Valencia that if we win the five remaining games we’re convinced we’ll win the league,” he said. “Well, now there are no longer five, now we have four games left to win the title.”

Gabriel Paulista gave Valencia a 50th minute lead on the night, only for a quick-fire brace to turn the tie on its head. Lionel Messi missed a penalty kick before scoring from the rebound in the 57th minute, with Antoine Griezmann scoring the Blaugrana’s second five minutes later. Messi made it three in the 69th minute, with Carlos Soler’s golazo in the 83rd proving to be nothing more than a consolation.

The result was a good response to Thursday’s disappointment, when Barcelona lost to Granada at Camp Nou, and sets them up nicely for this weekend’s coming clash with Atletico Madrid. Barcelona are third, four points clear of Sevilla, who play tonight. Looking forward, they’re level with Real Madrid and two shy of Atletico. The pressure’s on.