Javi Gracia’s position as Valencia coach coming under serious pressure

Javi Gracia’s position as Valencia coach has come under serious pressure according to Marca. This Monday conversations have taken place in the club’s offices to discuss his future, with the leadership of the club, led by president Anil Murthy, said to be disappointed by Valencia’s run of results and steadfast in the belief a change is needed.

Valencia, one of the biggest clubs in La Liga, are six points from the relegation zone with four games left to play and there’s real concern over the drift the team has suffered over the last six weeks, earning three points from their last 18. They play Real Valladolid at Mestalla next, a game that, if they lose, could really drag them into the relegation fight.

It’s not the first time Gracia’s position has come under scrutiny in his time at Valencia. He came close to losing his job back in January after a draw with Cadiz in the midst of an eight-game winless streak. Peter Lim, the club’s owner, decided to back him then, but all the signs emerging from Mestalla this morning don’t seem as positive.