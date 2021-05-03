Gareth Bale, liberated by Jose Mourinho’s sacking, in flying form for Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale looked revitalised and liberated from Jose Mourinho on Sunday evening according to Diario AS, scoring a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur beat already-relegated Sheffield United to a pulp, winning 4-0. Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham two weeks ago today, having struggled to implement a cohesive winning culture into the club.

Bale, like Mourinho, is ex-Real Madrid, but unlike Mourinho Bale is still contracted to Los Blancos. The Welshman was loaned to Tottenham last summer with the idea of earning himself match fitness ahead of Euro 2020 and potentially attracting attention in the transfer market. He’s long not been a key part of Madrid’s plans, and they’ve made no secret that they’d like to sell him and get his significant salary off the books.

Bale has scored four goals in the two Premier League games since Mourinho’s departure, one against his old club Southampton to go with yesterday’s hat-trick. Tottenham are still in the race for Champions League qualification, currently fifth, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with 12 points left to play for. Madrid will hope Bale’s good form continues for their ends, while Tottenham will be hoping the same for theirs.