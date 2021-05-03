Barcelona on alert as Xavi Hernandez set to leave Qatar

Former Barcelona club captain and icon Xavi Hernandez is set to leave his position as coach of Qatari club Al Sadd, according to a report in the Middle East.

It is claimed that the former central midfield maestro will not have his contract renewed at Al Sadd and will leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

مصادر خاصة لقنوات الكاس: إدارة #السد ليست لديها نية التجديد للمدرب #تشافي بعد نهاية الموسم الحالي pic.twitter.com/70MHoNqDMX — قنوات الكاس (@alkasschannel) May 3, 2021

Xavi has been heavily linked with a return to the club in recent months and indeed Xavi rejected Barcelona over the managerial position in January 2020 after the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

Current Barcelona news is focused on how the club will be structured off the pitch in the coming years under the presidency of Joan Laporta, who was elected into his position in March.

Whilst the 41-year-old is currently a first-team coach, he could return to the Camp Nou in a directorial role which would not compromise the position of current boss Ronald Koeman.

Xavi made 767 first-team appearances for the Catalan giants between 1998 and 2015, alongside winning 133 caps for the Spanish national team.