Atletico Madrid linked with Napoli defensive star

Atletico Madrid could make a summer move for Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga campaign.

Diego Simeone is rumoured to be keen on securing a new right back in the coming months, amid growing concerns over the long-term fitness of Sime Vrsaljko, due to his ongoing struggles with a knee injury.

However, despite the possibility of a new face at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Simeone is keen to keep England star Kieran Trippier as first choice, with Hysaj targeted as a back up option to the former Tottenham man.

Los Rojiblancos have been linked with the Albanian international on a regular basis over the last two years, but the Serie A giants have previously rejected any transfer interest in the 27-year-old.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Hysaj has now declined to extend his contract in Naples, with his current deal expiring next month, and Simeone could swoop in to seal a free transfer.