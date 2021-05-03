Atletico Madrid duo offer vital fitness boost

Atletico Madrid are set to receive a timely fitness boost from defensive pair Jose Gimenez and Renan Lodi ahead of next weekend’s high stakes trip to Barcelona.

Brazilian full back Lodi missed Los Rojiblancos 1-0 win away at Elche last time out due to a persistent thigh injury with Gimenez withdrawn as a precaution in the closing minutes at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

According to reports from Diario AS, Diego Simeone gave his squad an extra days rest ahead of their crucial game at the Camp Nou, with both players stepping up their comeback efforts.

Gimenez is rated as more likely to be ready in time to start against the Catalans with Mario Hermoso on standby to continue at left back if Lodi misses out again.

Atletico are currently leading the way at the top of the La Liga table with a two point lead over Barcelona and Real Madrid with four games to play in 2020/21.