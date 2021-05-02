Barcelona La Liga

WATCH: Lionel Messi double seals crucial 3-2 Barcelona win at Valencia

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi netted a second brace to seal a vital 3-2 La Liga win away at Valencia.

La Blaugrana have kept themselves right inside the title race thanks to a impressive late turnaround at the Estadio Mestalla.

Neither side were able to find a breakthrough before the half time whistle with the visitors feeling the pressure of keeping pace with their title rivals.

Sergio Busquets and Hugo Guillamon

However, their task was made harder within minutes of the restart as Gabriel Paulista nodded home after Marc Ter Stegen missed his catch from a corner.

But, Ronald Koeman‘s side refused to be deterred as Messi hauled them level on 56 minutes.

The Argentinian star was denied by Jasper Cillessen from the penalty spot but he was alive to fire home the rebound after Cillessen denied Pedri.

Pedri

That appeared to tip the balance in Barcelona’s favour as Antoine Griezmann put them 2-1 in front on the hour mark, tapping home after Cillessen kept out Frenkie De Jong‘s drive.

And with Barcelona and Messi in the mood late on the Catalans talisman swerved home a trademark free kick to give them some breathing space in the final 20 minutes.

Carlos Soler fired home a late consolation for Los Che, to set up a tense finale, but in the end, Barcelona had enough to move back level with second place Real Madrid and two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Antoine Griezmann Carlos Soler Frenkie de Jong Gabriel Paulista Jasper Cillessen Lionel Messi Marc Ter Stegen Pedri Ronald Koeman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.