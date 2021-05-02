Valencia and Barcelona name starting lineups ahead of pivotal clash at Mestalla

Barcelona travel to Valencia this evening with the pressure on. The pair are to meet at Mestalla in a game pivotal to La Liga’s title race given both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have won their fixtures this weekend, with the other title challenger, Sevilla, playing tomorrow. Barcelona are a point clear of Sevilla, three behind Madrid and five behind the leaders, Atletico.

The game is especially pivotal for the Blaugrana following their last result, a shock defeat at home to Granada. Next up for them after this is a titanic clash with Atletico at Camp Nou, a game they’ll want to have the title potentially riding on beforehand. To ensure that’s the case, they’ll need to do the business at 15th-placed Valencia tonight.

Ronald Koeman opted for Marc-Andre ter Stegen to start in goal, behind a back three of Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet. Sergio Busquets will sit in midfield, with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong either side of him. Sergino Dest and Jordi Alba will serve as flying wing-backs, with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann leading the line.