Two of Italy’s biggest club on Riqui Puig’s trail

Riqui Puig isn’t in Ronald Koeman’s plans in these recent games, note Mundo Deportivo. This is especially the case since the emergence of teenager Ilaix Moriba, who’s shone since being handed a more senior role for Barcelona recently. Rumours are emerging from Italy that the diminutive but talented midfielder could join one of Serie A’s biggest clubs.

Juventus and Inter are said to be following the Catalan closely, with both looking to inject youth into their squads for next season. Both are in a delicate economic situation, however, and are unable to make large investments. Riqui may be used, therefore, as a part-exchange that could see Lautaro Martinez, Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Bernardeschi, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Betancur or Aaron Ramsey move the other way.

Riqui hasn’t started for Barcelona since February 13th, when Barcelona played Alaves at Camp Nou. He doesn’t seem to have earned Koeman’s trust in the way other youngsters like Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo or Pedri have, and looks like he could be on his way.