Thibaut Courtois: “Madrid is the biggest club in the world because it feels pressure from the fans. It’s another dimension in the world of football”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois spoke with French television on Sunday afternoon about his ambition of winning the Champions League with Madrid and a title with Belgium.

The Belgian has been superb this season, hitting outstanding levels of form that’s seen him labelled by many as one of the finest goalkeepers in the European game.

“I feel more and more important at Madrid,” Courtois himself said in comments carried by Diario AS. “I never imagined I could get to a club like this, it’s something I ask myself every time I go to the stadium. It’s a beautiful story that someone who came through at a small club could play for Madrid.

“If you want to play for Madrid, you know that the pressure will always be there. Madrid is the biggest club in the world and when you win a trophy, that’s what makes it beautiful, playing for Madrid. Madrid is the biggest club in the world because it feels pressure from the fans. It’s another dimension in the world of football.”

Madrid have a lot to play for heading into the final stretch of the season. They travel to London to face Chelsea, Courtois’ former club, this week in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final. Los Blancos are also just two points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, another of Courtois’ former clubs, heading into the final four games of the season.

Courtois has played 100% of Madrid’s minutes this campaign, conceding 24 goals in 34 games and keeping a remarkable 16 clean sheets. He’ll be pivotal as Zinedine Zidane’s men look to close in on a double that would have been seen as impossible before Christmas.