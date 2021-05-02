Spanish football morning headlines: Madrid six games from the double, big decision to be made on Hazard, Italian clubs after Riqui, Gaya to face off against Alba

Spanish football morning headlines for May 2nd

Real Madrid six games from the impossible double

Real Madrid have pushed themselves to the limit, note Marca. With four games to go before the end of La Liga and a Champions League semi-final second leg at Chelsea on the horizon, Zinedine Zidane’s men are totally focused on showing their best face for this most pivotal of stretches. Los Blancos haven’t successfully defended the title since 2008.

Real Madrid with big decision to make on Eden Hazard

Exactly two years after his last Premier League appearance, a 3-0 victory over Watford, Eden Hazard is back in London to take on Chelsea, his former club, note Diario AS. The Belgian, who started for Real Madrid in their victory over Osasuna last night, should be fit if his club make it to the Champions League final on May 29th, but the big question is whether he’ll be ready to start for the semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Two of Italy’s biggest club on Riqui Puig’s trail

Riqui Puig isn’t in Ronald Koeman’s plans in these recent games, note Mundo Deportivo. This is especially the case since the emergence of teenager Ilaix Moriba, who’s shone since being handed a more senior role for Barcelona recently. Rumours are emerging from Italy that the diminutive but talented midfielder could join one of Serie A’s biggest clubs.

Jose Luis Gaya ready to face off against Jordi Alba

Barcelona travel to Mestalla to take on Valencia in La Liga this evening in another crucial game in the title race. One interesting matchup, note Diario Sport, will be the battle of the left-backs, with Valencia captain Jose Luis Gaya ready to go up against Barcelona veteran Jordi Alba. Luis Enrique will be watching the clash closely, as both are in competition to start at left-back for La Roja at Euro 2020.

