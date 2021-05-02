Spanish football evening headlines: Valencia and Barcelona name starting lineups, Villarreal beat Getafe, Betis drop points at Valladolid

Spanish football evening headlines for May 2nd

Valencia and Barcelona name starting lineups ahead of pivotal clash at Mestalla

Barcelona travel to Valencia this evening with the pressure on. The pair are to meet at Mestalla in a game pivotal to La Liga’s title race given both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have won their fixtures this weekend, with the other title challenger, Sevilla, playing tomorrow. Barcelona are a point clear of Sevilla, three behind Madrid and five behind the leaders, Atletico.

Villarreal overtake Real Betis after important 1-0 win over Getafe

Villarreal secured an important 1-0 win over Getafe at La Ceramica on Sunday afternoon in La Liga. Yeremi Pino delivered the knockout blow in the 79th minute to secure the points for the hosts, in a game that came sandwiched between two crucial Europa League semi-final legs with Arsenal.

Real Betis miss chance to give Europa League hopes a boost in 1-1 draw at Real Valladolid

Real Betis missed the chance to give real strength to their European push on Sunday afternoon, drawing 1-1 with Real Valladolid at the Jose Zorrilla in La Liga. Shon Weissman thought he’d given the hosts the lead in the tenth minute, only for the goal to be ruled out. Aitor Ruibal, assisted by Juan Miranda, put Betis in front in the 49th minute, but Weismann scored a legal goal 19 minutes later, assisted by Lucas Olaza, to earn a point for relegation-battling Pucela.

