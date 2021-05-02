Champions League La Liga

Sergio Ramos and Ferland Mendy could be fit to face Chelsea in Champions League semi-final second leg

Real Madrid trained this morning at Valdebebas according to Marca, warming down after last night’s victory over Osasuna. Their mind is already on Chelsea, with Zinedine Zidane paying close attention to his injured troops.

Sergio Ramos and Ferland Mendy worked with and without the ball, both feeling strong and fluid. It’s expected they’ll be fit in time to take to the field in London.

Fede Valverde is to undergo another test to see if he’s overcome covid-19, with results due tomorrow. The Uruguayan has already tested negative, but the result wasn’t conclusive.

Raphael Varane picked up a knock in the victory over Osasuna, and will undergo an MRI scan tomorrow to see whether there’s an injury there or not.

Marcelo, called for polling duty on Tuesday in Madrid’s election, may still be able to fly to London on a private jet to join up with the squad if the circumstances of his duty are amenable.

