Real Madrid with big decision to make on Eden Hazard

Exactly two years after his last Premier League appearance, a 3-0 victory over Watford, Eden Hazard is back in London to take on Chelsea, his former club, note Diario AS. The Belgian, who started for Real Madrid in their victory over Osasuna last night, should be fit if his club make it to the Champions League final on May 29th, but the big question is whether he’ll be ready to start for the semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has been preparing to face Chelsea at his old ground ever since the draw was made on March 19th. Madrid beat Liverpool to get there, while Chelsea saw off Porto. Hazard has also, seemingly, done his bit by getting fit for the tie. He played 14 minutes against Real Betis last weekend, featuring for 24 in the first leg against Chelsea during the week. He played 71 minutes last night, so looks ready to start.

Hazard did well against Osasuna. The Belgian registered a shot on goal, completed 40 passes and recovered four balls. He combined well with Vinicius and Marco Asensio on each flank and with Karim Benzema up front, offering creativity through the middle. It makes sense that Zinedine Zidane could opt for a 4-2-3-1 shape at Chelsea, giving Hazard the chance to operate in his preferred position.