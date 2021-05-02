Real Madrid six games from the impossible double

Real Madrid have pushed themselves to the limit, note Marca. With four games to go before the end of La Liga and a Champions League semi-final second leg at Chelsea on the horizon, Zinedine Zidane’s men are totally focused on showing their best face for this most pivotal of stretches. Los Blancos haven’t defended the league title since 2008.

Hit by injuries and ending the game with players deemed substitutes or reserves at the beginning of the season, Madrid are now just two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid after their defeat of Osasuna on Saturday evening. With rough patches and the pressure of Atletico’s win at Elche hanging over them, not to mention the looming shadow of Chelsea, the victory was a resounding response to those who claimed Los Blancos would be distracted by the Champions League.

Zidane has been clear in underlining that Madrid are thinking of nothing but winning the remaining games in front of them, six games, to be precise, between them and a double that seemed impossible not too long ago. First, comes a mammoth week. The trip to London is followed by the visit on Sunday of Sevilla, who themselves are in the title race. The night before, Barcelona will face off against Atletico. A big week, indeed.