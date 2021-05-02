Real Madrid eye PSG star as Sergio Ramos replacement in 2021

Real Madrid are rumoured to be tracking Paris Saint-Germain star Marquinhos as a possible long term replacement for Sergio Ramos this summer.

The Los Blancos skipper is currently locked in contract extension talks with the club, with his current deal set to expire next month, after a trophy laden 16 years in the Spanish capital.

Ramos’ representatives and the club are still some way apart in their expectations, with the 35-year old demanding a two year contract and Real Madrid standing firm on their 12 month offer.

That stand off has opened up speculation over a potential exit for Ramos ahead of the 2021/22 campaign with reports from L’Equipe, via Mundo Deportivo, stating Marquinhos is on their list of possible replacements.

However, after signing a four year deal at the Parc des Princes less than 12 months ago, PSG are likely to request a minimum of €65m for the Brazilian international.

Real Madrid are expected be in the market for defensive reinforcements in the months ahead, with doubts over Ramos’ longevity at the club, and Raphael Varane also set for showdown contract talks as he enters the final year of his own deal.