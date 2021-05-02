Pep Guardiola eyeing Barcelona outcast as Fernandinho replacement

Former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola has been linked with a summer raid on his old club to find a replacement for Fernandinho this summer.

Brazilian veteran Fernandinho will leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires this summer despite the 35-year continuing to play a key role in Guardiola’s treble chasing side this season.

However, Guardiola will now turn his attention to bringing in a new face ahead of the 2021/22 campaign with Barcelona’s Miralem Pjanic on his hit list, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Bosnian international Pjanic has struggled to make an impact in Ronald Koeman‘s plans this season following his summer move from Juventus.

Guardiola could reach out to the Catalans over a possible move for him in the coming months with Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips another rumoured potential target.

If Pjanic does move on from the Camp Nou this summer, Koeman is likely to step up his interest in Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum, when his own deal expires at Anfield next month.