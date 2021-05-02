Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo replies ambiguously when asked about Neymar’s future

Neymar’s contract renewal with Paris Saint-Germain is far from straightforward despite reports that everything’s been locked down for a long time, according to Mundo Deportivo. Not only has the Brazilian not signed a new deal with the Parisian club, but his enthusiasm for a return to Barcelona is growing.

Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, was asked about Neymar’s contract negotiations following the club’s defeat to Barcelona Femeni in the semi-final of the Women’s Champions League. “You have to see everything calmly,” he said ambiguously.

Reports this week suggested that Barcelona have made the first of a sequence of moves to bring Neymar back to the club he left in the summer of 2017 for a world-record fee of €222m. For PSG’s part, their message has been clear, that they consider their prized asset to be non-transferable.

A key factor in the situation is thought to be Lionel Messi, who’s keen to be re-united with Neymar, his friend and former team-mate, and is also facing an uncertain future heading into the summer transfer window. The Argentine, Barcelona’s captain, sees his contract expire on June 30th, and has been linked with a move to PSG.