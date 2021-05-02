Barcelona La Liga

Ousmane Dembele: “You cannot play four years at Barcelona without a healthy lifestyle”

Ousmane Dembele is a man that divides Barcelona supporters. Undoubtedly talented, he’s failed to live up to his potential since joining the Blaugrana from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, billed as being part of the group brought to the club to replace Neymar.

The Frenchman has suffered many injuries during his stint at Camp Nou, something some critics attributed to an unhealthy lifestyle with too much video games and junk food involved.

Dembele himself, speaking to Bein Sports in comments carried by Marca, refuted this claim, however. “You cannot play four years at Barcelona without a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Dembele, to his credit, is enjoying a fine season at Camp Nou, his most complete and mature since joining the club. He’s scored five goals and contributed two assists in 26 La Liga appearances this season, featuring in 51% of Barcelona’s minutes and participating directly in 9% of their goals.

The forward’s contract expires in the summer of 2022, so he’ll have to either sign a new deal this summer or, most probably, be moved on to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer.

Until then, however, he’ll hope to contribute as much as possible to Barcelona’s push for the title, to complement the Copa del Rey Ronald Koeman’s men won at Athletic Bilbao’s expense.

