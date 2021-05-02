Gerard Pique: Barcelona will fight on in the La Liga title race

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has issued a La Liga title rallying call to his teammates following their 3-2 win at Valencia.

Second half goals from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann sealed a vital win for the Catalan giants at the Estadio Mestalla within the context of the title race.

Ronald Koeman‘s side bounced back from their shock 2-1 midweek defeat to Granada to keep up the pressure on their title rivals and former Spanish international Pique believes the squad can overhaul Atletico Madrid.

“We knew that we would not have quiet games,” he told a post match interview with Movistar+, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“We continue in the fight. The goal is to be there at the end of the season.

“The only focus now is on play Atletico, and win. We have to beat them anyway and then there is Real Madrid v Sevilla.

“I hope we will be leaders next weekend, but even if someone else is, I would not put my hand on fire for them as league champions.”

La Blaugrana welcome Diego Simeone‘s league leaders to the Camp Nou next weekend for a potential title decider, with Los Blancos facing Sevilla, on the back of their Champions League semi final second leg clash against Chelsea.

A win for Barcelona would see them edge ahead of Atletico for the first time this season, however, an away win would give the visitors a five point lead at the top with three games to go in 2020/21.

