David Alaba to earn as much as Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have already closed their first signing for next season according to Diario AS, David Alaba. The deal hasn’t been announced and the contract hasn’t been signed, but it’s only a matter of time. The Austrian will arrive on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, after he rejected a contract from them.

The salary Alaba has agreed with Madrid is €12m net per season, a sum which will make him one of the best-paid defenders in Europe. Just about to turn 29, with years left on the clock, and able to play in several positions, Alaba is a shrewd acquisition.

That salary brings Alaba level with the highest-paid defender in the squad, captain Sergio Ramos. The Andalusian earns €12.5m per season, only surpassed by Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard, who both earn about €15m per season.

That’s if Ramos stays at Madrid. His contract expires this summer and he and the club are at a stand-off over the terms of their renewal. Ramos wants a multi-year deal while the club want his renewals to take place year-by-year. A big summer is ahead.