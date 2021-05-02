Borussia Dortmund confident of retaining Erling Haaland in 2021

Borussia Dortmund remain convinced they will keep hold of superstar striker Erling Haaland this summer.

The Norwegian international has been heavily linked with a mega money move away from the Bundesliga giants with La Liga pair Barcelona and Real Madrid both tracking him with interest.

However, despite the ongoing speculation over where the 20-year old will be playing his football next season, Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl has insisted their stance has not changed.

“I understand Erling Haaland will play for Borussia Dortmund next season,” he told an interview with Sport1, as reported via Diario AS.

“Erling totally agrees. I see him every day and I can say he completely identifies with the club.”

Kehl’s comments come on the back of Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola hint that the German side would struggle to reject a world record offer from one of the Spanish superpowers.

However, Kehl dismissed those remarks as speculation over Haaland’s role, with the former RB Salzburg under contract at Siganl Iduna Park until 2024.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are expected to monitor the situation in the months ahead, but Dortmund are likely to demand in the region of €180m, if they change their position over a sale.