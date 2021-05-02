Barcelona held 0-0 at half time in crucial Valencia tie

Barcelona have been left frustrated in the first half of their vital La Liga clash away at Valencia with the two sides going in tied at 0-0 at half time.

La Blaugrana are aiming to keep pace with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the title race at the Estadio Mestalla after the two sides from the capital both won yesterday.

Ronald Koeman‘s two game suspension means he has been forced to watch on from the stands with assistant coach Alfred Schreuder taking charge of the team.

Neither side have created much at either end in a disappointing first 45 minutes with Ronald Araujo denied by Jasper Cillessen and Uros Racic testing Marc Ter Stegen from the edge of the box.

Koeman and Schreuder are expected to make changes at the break to try and force their way into the game with Trincao and Ousmane Dembele both options of the bench for the visitors.

Image via Getty Images