Barcelona Champions League

Barcelona Femeni secure place in the Women’s Champions League final after aggregate defeat of Chelsea

Barcelona Femeni secured their place in the final of the Women’s Champions League on Sunday afternoon courtesy of a 2-1 defeat of Paris Saint-Germain at the Amsterdam Arena on Sunday.

Barcelona Femeni v Paris Saint-Germain

The two clubs had drawn the first leg, last Sunday, 1-1, setting up the second leg nicely. Barcelona didn’t disappoint, racing into a two-goal lead in the first 31 minutes through Lieke Martens. Marie-Antoinette Katoto pulled one back three minutes later, but it would prove to be nothing but a consolation.

Barcelona will face Chelsea in the final, with the London club securing their place after beating Bayern Munich 5-3 on aggregate. It’ll take place at 21:00 on Sunday, May 16th, at Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg in Sweden.

Barcelona Femeni v Paris Saint-Germain

European success would be a fantastic way to end a phenomenal season for the Blaugrana. They’re top of their domestic league, winning 25 games out of 25, scoring 127 goals and conceding just five. They’re 14 points clear of second-placed Levante.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Champions League La Liga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.