Arsene Wenger calls for French return for Karim Benzema

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has called for Karim Benzema to be included in France’s Euro 2020 squad this summer.

The Real Madrid star has enjoyed another eye catching season in the Spanish capital with 28 goals in all competitions for Zinedine Zidane‘s side so far in 2020/21.

However, his international exile has continued under Les Bleus head coach Didier Deschamps, after not featuring for his national side since 2015.

But with France aiming to secure a first European title since 2000 this summer, Wenger told an interview with EFE, reported via Diario AS, that the 33-year old should be in Deschamps’ plans.

“The non-call up of Benzema is not dependent on the quality of the player,” he said.

“For me, Benzema deserves 100% to be summoned to the European Championship.

“He could play for any national team. It is because of an extra and non-sport problem that he is not playing.

“He has been playing for Real Madrid for more than ten years as a starter, and his record is excellent.”

Deschamps has previously indicated he will not reverse his decision on Benzema, stating his involvement in a blackmail controversy with former teammate Mathieu Valbuena. has ended his international career.

The former Juventus midfielder is likely to resist calls to bring Benzema back into the fold next month, with Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann and Paris Saint-Germain hotshot Kylian Mbappe starting as his first choice attacking pair in the competition.