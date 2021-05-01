Zinedine Zidane hails Real Madrid’s patience in key Osasuna win

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane was full of praise for his players as they squeezed to a 2-0 win over Osasuna.

Late goals from Eder Militao and Casemiro mean Los Blancos stay in the La Liga title race with a two point gap in behind rivals Atletico Madrid in top spot.

However, despite home advantage, Zidane’s struggled for large periods with Osasuna carrying a constant threat on the counter attack.

But with another win on the board for the defending champions, Zidane was pleased at full time, as they gear up for a tight end of season run in.

“Today is a good victory. My celebration at the end of the game was for my players,” he told a post match interview with Diario AS.

“In the first half, we had five chances to score and that is frustrating.

“I told the team at half time the goal was going to come but we had to stay patient.

“I am happy for them, as they are the ones out on the field suffering.”

Zidane also confirmed midfield pair Toni Kroos and Luka Modric were rested on the bench ahead of their crucial Champions League tie with Chelsea in midweek.

Following the trip to London, Los Blancos have four remaining league games this season, starting with a massive home game against title rivals Sevilla next weekend.