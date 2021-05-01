WATCH: Late goals keep Real Madrid in the La Liga title race with Osasuna win

Real Madrid were forced to rely on two late goals as they clinched a key 2-0 win over Osasuna to keep alive their La Liga title hopes.

Zinedine Zidane‘s side reacted to Atletico Madrid’s narrow 1-0 win at Elche earlier today by digging deep at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano to clinch all three points.

Los Blancos were frustrated in the opening 45 minutes in the Spanish capital as Osasuna keeper Sergio Herrera produced a string of saves to keep out Eder Militao and Eden Hazard.

However, despite struggling to step it up a gear after the restart, Real Madrid finally edged in front with 15 minutes to go as Militao powered home a header from substitute Isco‘s whipped corner.

That goal tipped the balance for Zidane’s hosts in the final minutes as Casemiro scuffed home Karim Benzema‘s pass to seal a vital victory.

This result means Real Madrid maintain their two point gap in behind Atletico with four league games to go, but Barcelona will tighten the race further if they win at Valencia tomorrow.

Images via Getty Images