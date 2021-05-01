WATCH: Keepers on top as Real Madrid draw first half blank against Osasuna

Real Madrid head in at half time tied at 0-0 in their crunch La Liga clash at home to Osasuna.

Zinedine Zidane‘s side are aiming to keep pace with league leaders Atletico Madrid after their city rivals won 1-0 at Elche earlier today.

However, the hosts have been thwarted by some inspired goalkeeping from Osasuna stopper Sergio Herrera in the Spanish capital.

He sprung into action to keep out Eder Militao in the opening minutes before his opposite number Thibaut Courtois produced a key stop to tip over Manu Sanchez’s cross.

However, attention shifted back to the other end before the break as Herrera brilliantly clawed over Eden Hazard‘s flick before again denying Militao from the resulting corner.

Zidane has opted to rest a number of his big names, ahead of their midweek Champions League semi final second leg with Chelsea and he could bring on Luka Modric or Toni Kroos after the restart.

