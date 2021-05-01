Valencia to open contract talks with captain Jose Gaya amid Barcelona links

Valencia will open contract negotiations with captain Jose Gaya this summer following growing reports of Barcelona tracking him.

The Spanish international signed a five year deal at the Estadio Mestalla in 2018, before taking over the captain’s armband at the start of the 2020/21 campaign, following Dani Parejo‘s move to Villarreal.

His impressive form this season, despite Los Che’s struggles, has attracted transfer interest, with reports from Mundo Deportivo claiming Ronald Koeman is eyeing him as a long term replacement for Jordi Alba.

Koeman wants to secure a new left back option for next season, with doubts over Junior Firpo‘s long term future in Catalonia, and Gaya’s stalled contract talks have raised optimism over a move.

Valencia will offer the 25-year old a salary increase as part of the talks, but he is rumoured to be requesting guarantees over the direction of the club, before putting pen to paper.

Los Che boss Javi Gracia is likely to be sacked by the club’s owners in the coming months with big names sales on the horizon at the Estadio Mestalla.