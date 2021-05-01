Spanish football morning headlines: Ramos two months from leaving Madrid, Cristiano stuck for options after Madrid’s rejection, Messi no longer PSG’s priority

Spanish football morning headlines for May 1st

Sergio Ramos wants two-year deal two months from the end of his contract

There’s just two months left in Sergio Ramos’ contract with Real Madrid. Nothing, according to Marca, has progressed since January, despite both parties’ stated ambition to end the drama in March and then in April. This hasn’t happened, and each of the parties are close to bringing Ramos’ story at the Santiago Bernabeu to an end.

Cristiano Ronaldo stuck for options after Real Madrid’s rejection

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo are going through an exceedingly difficult moment, according to Marca. The Turin club is suffering bad results on the pitch and a negative economic situation off it, leading everyone attached to begin to rethink the whole situation. Cristiano is looking for a way out, but is finding his options limited after his old club, Real Madrid, turned him down.

Lionel Messi isn’t Paris Saint-Germain’s priority

Lionel Messi is two months away from becoming a free agent, and his future remains unknown. The Barcelona captain has been linked with a move to France to join Paris Saint-Germain, but reports in L’Equipe carried by Diario AS indicate that their priority is to renew Kylian Mbappe’s contract rather than signing Messi.

