Sergio Ramos wants two-year deal two months from the end of his contract

There’s just two months left in Sergio Ramos’ contract with Real Madrid. Nothing, according to Marca, has progressed since January, despite both parties’ stated ambition to end the drama in March and then in April. This hasn’t happened, and each of the parties are close to bringing Ramos’ story at the Santiago Bernabeu to an end.

Ramos wants a two-year deal, and believes his service to the club makes him worthy of one. Money is a secondary concern for the Andalusian, who’s currently out injured. In his place, Eder Militao has stepped up to deliver truly top-class performances, while David Alaba’s imminent arrival gives Los Blancos further options at centre-back.

Both Raphael Varane and Nacho see their contracts expire in 2022, with both in the process of either renewing their contracts or fielding offers from outside Madrid. Varane could be put on the market given his apparent lack of enthusiasm to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, while there are no doubts with Nacho. He’s been the subject of plenty of interest from other clubs, but his priority is and will always be Madrid.