Ronald Koeman issues Barcelona La Liga title message ahead of Valencia tie

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has given a simple message to his players as they prepare for the tight La Liga title run in.

La Blaugrana head to Valencia tomorrow night with the Catalans playing catch up on rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

However, despite seeing his team lose a key advantage in the title race with a 2-1 midweek defeat to Granada, the Dutch boss remains confident of their chances, if they pick up maximum points this month.

“It was a disappointment because it was a missed opportunity, but there is no time to be sad,” he told a pre match press conference with Marca.

“We are still in the fight to win La Liga.

“There are four teams fighting for La Liga and there is three points between them.

“But, if we win all five games, we will be champions.”

Barcelona’s trip to Valencia will be a real test for Koeman and his players as they aim for a first league win away at the Estadio Mestalla since 2016.

However, next weekend’s home game against Atletico is likely to be the title decider for both sides at the Camp Nou.

Koeman’s title chasers then wrap up the season with two away games at Levante and struggling Eibar, either side of a home tie with Celta Vigo.