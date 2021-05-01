Real Madrid confident over Raphael Varane’s fitness ahead of Chelsea tie

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane should be fit to face Chelsea in midweek Champions League action according to boss Zinedine Zidane.

The French star was withdrawn at half time in Los Blancos 2-0 La Liga win over Osasuna due to a leg injury with utility man Nacho Fernandez replacing him at centre back.

Despite initial fears over his fitness to make the trip to Stamford Bridge, Zidane stated in his post match interview the change was a precaution with early indications hinting at a minor injury.

According to reports from Marca, he will undergo tests tomorrow to examine the extent of the injury, with an update expected in the next 24 hours.

Captain Sergio Ramos is expected to return against Thomas Tuchel’s side after Zidane declined to risk him against Osasuna after over a month out of action.

Midfield star Fede Valverde is also expected to be cleared after undergoing a period of self-isolation following a positive test for Covid-19 last month.