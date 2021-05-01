Key pair set for starting return in Barcelona’s trip to Valencia

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman will recall Pedri and Ousmane Dembele to the starting line up for tomorrow’s La Liga trip to Valencia.

The pair were rested from the start in the midweek 2-1 home defeat against Granada before coming on as second half substitutes at the Camp Nou.

However, according to reports from Marca, they will both come back into the starting line up at the Estadio Mestalla as Koeman’s squad edges back to full fitness.

Sergi Roberto and Ilaix Moriba looks likely to drop out in place of Pedri and Dembele against Los Che with Koeman also facing a last minute call on his starting defence.

French international Samuel Umtiti made a rare start against Diego Martinez’s side but his international teammate Clement Lenglet is in line to rotate back in for this game.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING XI V VALENCIA

Ter Stegen; Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Messi, Griezmann, Dembele