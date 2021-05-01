Eibar rally to earn massive win against Alaves

Eibar have a battle on their hands to preserve their Primera status and escape relegation, but they’re not the sort of club to go down without a fight. The Basque side secured a massive 3-0 win over Alaves at Ipurua on Saturday afternoon in La Liga. Kike scored a hat-trick for the hosts, converting in the third, 50th and 59th minute to give his club and their supporters hope.

The results is Eibar’s first win in five, and while it leaves them rooted to the table they do cut the gap to 19th-placed Huesca to just one point. Elche, in 18th, are four off, as are Real Valladolid and the safety they represent in 17th. Alaves are a point clear of Valladolid, in 16th, still in the fight for survival themselves.

Eibar travel to Getafe next, before hosting Europa League-chasing Real Betis. They then go to Valencia before closing out the season at home against Barcelona. Alaves host Levante next before going to Elche, then playing Granada at home. Their final game of the campaign is against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.