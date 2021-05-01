Eden Hazard starts for Real Madrid against Osasuna in crucial La Liga clash

Real Madrid host Osasuna at Valdebebas this evening in another crucial clash in their hunt for La Liga. The game comes hot on the heels of Los Blancos tie with Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, the second leg of which will be played in London this coming midweek.

Zinedine Zidane has handed a start to Eden Hazard, who made appearances from the bench against Real Betis and Chelsea following his return from injury. Thibaut Courtois starts in goal, behind a back four of Alvaro Odriozola, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane and Marcelo. Casemiro and Antonio Blanco will hold in midfield, with Hazard, Marco Asensio and Vinicius playing in the three behind Karim Benzema.

Jagoba Arrasate's chosen eleven to face @realmadriden at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium for the three points tonight.#RealMadridOsasuna pic.twitter.com/ZhF7tQCprz — C. A. OSASUNA (@caosasuna_en) May 1, 2021

Atletico Madrid beat Elche earlier today, so they’re five points clear of Madrid ahead of kick-off. Madrid have a game in hand, however, so could cut the gap to just two ahead of Barcelona, who are level on points with them and play tomorrow, and Sevilla, who are a point behind and don’t play until Monday night.