Cristiano Ronaldo stuck for options after Real Madrid’s rejection

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo are going through an exceedingly difficult moment, according to Marca. The Turin club is suffering bad results on the pitch and a negative economic situation off it, leading everyone attached to begin to rethink the whole situation. Cristiano is looking for a way out, but is finding his options limited after his old club, Real Madrid, turned him down.

Cristiano wanted to return to Madrid, the club where he lived the best moments of an incredible career, but it just wasn’t feasible. Los Blancos have other priorities, with their ambition being to reinforce their attack with Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe rather than the ageing Portuguese. Despite this, his relationship with Florentino Perez remains good.

Two possible destinations that have emerged in recent days are Manchester United, the club he joined Madrid from, and Paris Saint-Germain. Jorge Mendes, his agent, has an excellent relationship with the English club, while PSG have long been named as admirers. Neither operation would be straightforward, however. One thing for sure is that Cristiano wants to continue his career in the elite, competing in the Champions League, even if that means dropping down to a lesser league.