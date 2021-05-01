Barcelona ‘on the verge’ of completing Eric Garcia free transfer

Barcelona are rumoured to be ‘on the verge’ of completing a free transfer move for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.

The Spanish international has confirmed he will not sign a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium when his current deal with the Premier League giants expires this summer.

City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted there is nothing he can do to keep the 20-year old in Manchester, with La Blaugrana his preferred destination ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Garcia’s agent Ivan de la Pena has been in talks with the Catalans since the start of 2021, with deal set to be confirmed later this month.

Garcia will be Ronald Koeman‘s first signing this summer, as the club look to take advantage of the free transfer market in the coming months, with fellow contract rebel Gini Wijnaldum also a possible target as his Liverpool contract runs down.