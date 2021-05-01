Atletico Madrid secure pivotal win at Elche

Atletico Madrid kept their title charge alive with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Elche’s Estadio Martinez Valero in La Liga. Marcos Llorente, assisted by Yannick Carrasco, provided the breakthrough in the 24th minute after Luis Suarez saw his opener ruled out. Elche’s Fidel Chaves missed a penalty in the 91st minute.

The result sees Atletico, the first to play this weekend of the four title contenders, go five points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and third-placed Barcelona, as well as six clear of Sevilla. All three have a game in hand. The result leaves Elche in the relegation zone in 18th, level on points with 17th-placed Real Valladolid, three clear of Huesca and four clear of Eibar.

Atletico face Barcelona next weekend in a titanic clash at Camp Nou, before a midweek date with Real Sociedad. Diego Simeone’s men then host Osasuna before ending the season at Valladolid. Elche travel to La Real next before hosting Alaves. They then go to Cadiz, finishing the season against Athletic Bilbao.